QuickBooks boosts reports for accountants, upgrades Enterprise edition

The June QuickBooks update has brought bolstered reporting capabilities for QuickBooks Online and QBO Accountant, and a new tier for QuickBooks Desktop Enterprise that offers assisted payroll and industry-specific editions.

New features in QuickBooks Online Reporting

Enhancements to the report center within QuickBooks Online and QuickBooks Online Accountant include:



General ledger improvements - optimization of the QuickBooks Online platform to support large reports, with 2x enhanced data limits and search functions, smoother scrolling, and enhanced navigation to help drill down into report details.

Smart page breaks and repeat page headers - improvements to the appearance and readability of printed reports with new formatting and page breaks, and the option to repeat headers on each report page.

Reorder comparison columns - users can now create multiple comparisons, including period year-to-date, previous period, previous year and previous year-to-date, in a single report and reorder columns as preferred. Previous year-to-date is also a new option when running Profit and Loss Summary reports.

Save collapsed and expanded section - users can preserve collapsed and expanded sections, providing enhanced personalization to custom reports.

Edit section titles - users can edit and change the section titles on reports to align with company terminologies. Section titles can be changed for the Profit and Loss and Balance Sheet reports, and are applied to all variations of each.



QuickBooks Desktop Enterprise Diamond upgrades

The new Enterprise Diamond tier includes the following features:



Advanced reporting - customizable, industry-specific reports.

Advanced pricing - flexible pricing rules so business owners can control, customize and automate pricing for revenue optimization.

Advanced inventory - order fulfillment managed from a central dashboard.

TSheets Elite - time tracking and project management tool with automated updates.

Assisted payroll - facilitates payroll processing and files payroll taxes.

Industry-specific editions - represented industries including contractors, manufacturing and wholesale, nonprofit, retail and professional services.

Enterprise Diamond can be enhanced with an add-on that integrates certain accounting functions with Salesforce CRM’s customer management capabilities. The new, customizable CRM connector syncs data between Enterprise Diamond and Salesforce CRM.

Another available add-on service is the ability to get paid through credit cards with smart invoices.

