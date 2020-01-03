QuickBooks Desktop 2017 to sunset on May 31

QuickBooks Desktop for Windows 2017 is set to sunset on May 31, 2020.

Intuit annually retires a version of QuickBooks Desktop. This year, products impacted will include QuickBooks Pro 2017, QuickBooks Premier 2017, QuickBooks Desktop Accountant 2017 and QuickBooks Enterprise Solutions v. 17.

After May 31, access to add-on services will be discontinued for QuickBooks Desktop for Windows 2017. If you don't use any of the add-on services in QuickBooks Desktop 2017, your product will continue to work for you. However, you will not be able to subscribe to live technical support or any of the other Intuit services that can be integrated with QuickBooks Desktop.

Access to QuickBooks Desktop Payroll Services, Live Support, Online Backup, Online Banking, and other services through QuickBooks Desktop 2017 software will be discontinued after May 31. This also means that starting June 1, there will no longer be critical security updates. If you receive any security updates before this date, Intuit’s instruction is to install them.

What happens next

If you choose to order QuickBooks 2020, you will receive an email with a download link and instructions. (Learn how to download and install here and here.) Upon buying QuickBooks Desktop 2020, users get a free, one-time support session in the first 60 days. This session lasts up to 60 minutes and includes help with installation and activation.

In most cases, users can upgrade QuickBooks Desktop and their company file in less than an hour, according to Intuit. The larger the company file, the longer it takes. After QuickBooks Desktop 2020 or QuickBooks for Mac 2020 is installed, there will be an activation prompt.

Upon upgrading, users will be prompted to convert the company file so it will work with the new QuickBooks. Intuit states that take “great precautions” during this process to protect sensitive data. For example, QuickBooks checks the integrity of your data file and makes a backup before the upgrade.