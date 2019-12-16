RISCPA to hold workforce training program in Jan. 2020

The Rhode Island Society of CPAs plans to hold its next RealJobsRI workforce training program Jan. 6 through Jan. 17, 2020.

The free program, held at the RISCPA Training Center in Cranston, Rhode Island, aims to bolster the workforce and leadership skills of college juniors and seniors who have completed (or are currently completing) an accounting curriculum and are looking to enter the local financial sector upon graduation.

The program will provide training on a number of soft skills, including networking, public speaking, personal branding and project management.

Bus transportation passes will be available to participating students, who will also receive a $20 per day stipend (based on attendance), as well as complimentary RISCPA membership.

“RISCPA is determined to become a central partner to firms in the accounting and finance sectors and positively impact the state’s efforts to enhance the skill readiness of young people entering the job pipeline of these professions,” stated RISCPA president Melissa Travis, after the first RISCPA workforce training program earlier this year. “We are confident that not only will these students benefit from the additional skills our program provided them, but the firms will benefit as new young professionals with enhanced skills become their employees.”

To register for the program, email Info@RISCPA.org.