RSM US raises $4.6M via annual golf tournament

RSM US said its 2019 RSM Classic PGA Tour event, hosted by the Davis Love Foundation, has raised $4,603,021.12 for children- and family-focused charity organizations. The tournament was held at the Sea Island Golf Club on St. Simons Island, Georgia, from Nov. 18 – 24, 2019.

The tournament has now raised $17.6 million for various charities since its inception in 2010.

“The RSM Classic provides us with a unique opportunity to further our core value of stewardship, and to give back to the more than 80 communities where our people live and work in North America,” said Joe Adams, managing partner and CEO of RSM US, in a statement. “Our employees, clients, friends, Team RSM and the PGA TOUR share our focus on building the middle-market leaders of tomorrow and supporting children and families in need. We are humbled to be a part of this event and honored to support communities across the country through the tournament.”

Part of the RSM Classic tournament is RSM Birdies Fore Love, which donates to charities supported by the top three PGA players with the most birdies (or better) during fall PGA Tour events. The top three golfers this year were awarded $300,000 (Scottie Scheffler, pictured), $150,000 (Lanto Griffin) and $50,000 (Denny McCarthy), respectively, for charitable donations to family-focused charity organizations of their choosing.

Charitable donations raised through the RSM Classic are distributed by the RSM US Foundation and the Davis Love Foundation, a 501(c) (3) nonprofit organization that manages the RSM Classic tournament. Established in 2005, the Davis Love Foundation was founded by professional golfer and Team RSM member Davis Love III and his wife Robin.

“The PGA Tour has a long history of charitable giving, and the Davis Love Foundation is honored to be a part of the $3 billion the organization and its tournaments have provided in all-time charitable giving,” said Davis Love III in a statement. “We’re thrilled with the amount raised through the tournament in 2019, and look forward to continuing our charitable giving as we celebrate the 11th year of the the RSM Classic and the first year of a new decade. This level of giving is due in large part to the dedication of the Davis Love Foundation staff and our incredible partnership with title sponsor RSM.”

The 2020 RSM Classic is scheduled for Nov. 16-22, 2020. For more information, head to the event's site here.

