Scaling New Heights moves to November

Woodard Events announced that it will be moving the date of its major accounting technology conference, Scaling New Heights, to Nov. 8-11, in response to the current state of the coronavirus pandemic in Florida, which has seen a major upsurge of cases recently.

There will also be a remote option for accountants, business advisors and others who don't want to travel to Orlando, where the on-premise event will take place.

“The November date is our proactive response to the situation in Florida,” said Joe Woodard (pictured below, at SNH 2015), CEO of Woodard Events, in a statement. “November is also a much better fit for accountants and bookkeepers. The conference will now take place after a highly unusual and hectic tax season and after most bookkeepers have met CARES Act compliance."



To give the 1,500 expected attendees space for social distancing, Woodard Events has reserved a meeting space that can hold 10,000 people. In addition, they are working with Marriott on other protective measures, including:

Six-foot spacing between chairs in training rooms;

15 feet between sponsor booths in the Exhibit Hall;

Providing facemasks to attendees; and,

Options for attendees to eat conference meals outside or inside their guest rooms.

Scaling New Heights, which had been held in June in previous years, has already been postponed once, to September. A great many accounting-related events have already been rescheduled in response to the pandemic, and as coronavirus cases continue increasing across the country, more are likely to be moved. For ongoing updates, see our list of conferences and meetings that have had their dates changed.