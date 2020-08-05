SEC names new chief accountant in Corporation Finance unit

The Securities and Exchange Commission named Lindsay McCord as chief accountant in the SEC’s Division of Corporation Finance.

McCord has been acting chief accountant there since the departure of Kyle Moffatt in March, leading its work to monitor disclosures by companies impacted by COVID-19 and offer regulatory relief and guidance on financial statements and other disclosure requirements. She has also led the Corp Fin division’s work to help companies prepare to comply with the SEC’s changes to various rules and regulations. As chief accountant at Corp Fin, McCord will continue to spearhead those efforts along with other ongoing initiatives to improve disclosure and financial reporting for investors and companies.

“I am honored by the opportunity to continue to work in this role with the talented and dedicated professionals in the division and across the agency to support the division’s work and the commission’s mission,” McCord said in a statement Wednesday.

Before becoming acting chief accountant at Corp Fin, McCord was a deputy chief accountant there leading a team to offer technical guidance and interpretations of financial statements and related disclosure requirements. She has won several awards including the Andrew Barr Award, the Sydney Orbach Award, and the Chairman’s Award for Excellence. She started her career in Corp Fin by reviewing filings in the division’s disclosure program. Before joining Corp Fin in 2009, she was an audit manager at Grant Thornton LLP.

“I am delighted and grateful that Lindsay has agreed to serve as the Division’s Chief Accountant,” said Bill Hinman, director of the SEC’s Division of Corporation Finance, in a statement. “Lindsay has long been recognized for her leadership and practice skills. Her energy and dedication will serve the division well as we continue our important work to facilitate capital formation and protect investors.”

