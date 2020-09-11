Tax help available in more languages
September 11, 2020, 11:51 a.m. EDT 1 Min Read
The IRS is expanding information and assistance available to taxpayers in additional languages, including providing the 1040 in Spanish for the first time.
In addition to being available in English and Spanish, the 2020 Form 1040 will also give taxpayers the opportunity to indicate whether they wish to be contacted in a language other than English.
Other changes:
- Publication 1, “Your Rights as a Taxpayer,” is now available in 20 languages.
- The 2020 version of Publication 17, “Your Federal Income Tax,” will be available early next year in English, Spanish, Vietnamese, Russian, Korean and Chinese (Simplified and Traditional).
- Many pages on the IRS.gov site are now in seven languages; basic tax information is available in 20 languages on IRS.gov; and the agency’s phone interpreter services are in more than 350 languages.
- Recently, the IRS worked with partners in the tax and low-income communities and provided them with information and resources that they translated and made available in 35 language promoting Economic Impact Payments.
- The agency has increased its multilingual outreach on Instagram, Twitter and other social media platforms during the past 18 months.