Taxaroo adds Spanish workflows, referral program to software

Taxaroo, which makes tax practice management software, has added new features to its platform, including Spanish language workflows and an integrated referral program for accountants.

The referral program is particularly timely in the age of COVID, as digitally enabled sales interactions have become twice as important as prior to the pandemic, according to a McKinsey report.

The features are as follows:



Integrated chat, texting and video calls to connect with clients;

Calendar and scheduling with automated follow-ups to send emails reminding clients based on the accountant’s preferred cadence;

Data import and export tools;

Spanish workflows translate a practice’s workflow from English into Spanish for communicating with clients;

Mapped portal drive to store, share and manage client files in a dedicated drive account, with secure access from the user’s desktop computer;

Print-to portal gives accountants the ability to print tax returns directly from their tax software or any program right into the Taxaroo client document storage portal, and they can also request signatures through this feature; and a

Referral program for accountants and clients through the Taxaroo software.

Existing features include customizable online client organizers to collect data and documents, electronic signature integration, invoicing and electronic payment capabilities, and team workflow management and analytics reporting.

Taxaroo's built-in integration features let firms continue using their existing professional tax software along with Taxaroo without having to jump around to different software throughout the day.

“I am excited for what we are bringing to the industry that I love so dearly,” said Taxaroo CEO Knox Wimberly in a statement. “My past experiences in molding the first national virtual tax practice have carried over directly into our software development to build exactly what is needed to operate an efficient online or hybrid remote tax practice.”

