Intuit opens online Unemployment Center

Intuit has established the TurboTax Unemployment Center, a web portal aimed at helping the recently unemployed navigate the tax and benefits implications related to unemployment. The website is free to use, and is an example of free services that various accounting technology companies have been extending during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Some of the areas the TurboTax Unemployment Center covers are filing for unemployment benefits, how unemployment is taxed, unemployment insurance, and general tax and financial solutions during unemployment. The site is meant to provide up-to-date information and tax advice on tasks like managing your day-to-day finances as well as understanding what any action means for your taxes.

The content is delivered via articles, blog posts and videos, with some tools available, including a personal budget calculator.

In a blog post, Intuit stated the focus of the site is to help “educate and empower the millions of Americans who are unemployed, so they feel in control of their financial situation and can file their taxes with confidence.”

