Updates to ProSeries and Lacerte include more efficient e-filing

Intuit has updated ProSeries and Lacerte, its two desktop-based tax preparation platforms for tax professionals. Similarly to its updates to ProConnect, Intuit’s Cloud solution, ProSeries and Lacerte are seeing improvements to security, personalization, and point-of-need guidance within the software. Intuit is also offering its own hosting solution for those who do not wish to host the desktop software in-house at their firm.

For the tax year 2019 season, both ProSeries and Lacerte will allow tax professionals to further personalize their accounts. Users can now purchase quick employer forms, document management, and tax scan, from within the platforms under “my account.”

The updated ProSeries Professional, ProSeries Basic, and Lacerte are now available for download.

ProSeries updates



E-file locked returns: Tax pros can lock returns so calculations don’t change. ProSeries detects calculation updates, so pros are notified to control and decide when to make any new changes and e-file.

Undo/Redo: Undo data entry mistakes and more easily run scenarios for clients. One click undoes previously entered data, and pros can choose the option to revert using the redo function.

Date control on letters and invoices: Click on a document to decide which date displays on client letters and invoices. Users can customize each return using checkboxes on the client status worksheet, or use the global option to set every e-filed return to reflect the e-file acceptance date.

Return usage counter: Track usage for ProSeries Choice bundles with the return counter. The counter also gives the option to purchase on a pay-per-return basis so tax pros don’t have to stop work. Find the return counter under “information” on the toolbar.

In addition to 121 new forms and 69 new e-file capabilities, there is a new automatic data flow from 1040NR to New York and California state returns, and multiple new client letters to choose from, including a standard engagement letter, amendment letter, client letter in Spanish and privacy statement for 1040 clients and new pay-by-refund enhancements, including a new signature pad integration and streamlined enrollment experience.

Lacerte updates



Sections and topics tabs: Tax pros can navigate complex forms without scrolling through long forms. Content categories now sorted into relevant, clickable groups.

Combined e-file wizard: A single e-file wizard can now be used to select and unselect filings for federal, state, and "other" filings such as property tax and LLC within the same client e-file.

Multiple filing instances supported in a single client e-file: Users can add multiple instances of filings (franchise, LLC, etc.) within the same client e-file to avoid filing multiple e-file returns for the same client.

Simultaneous e-file for multiple users: Multiple tax preparers can now e-file at the same time, without disrupting or slowing down the process.

In addition to 134 new forms and 43 new e-file capabilities within Lacerte, there are also new bank options for pay-by-refund, client list column sorting, and password protection for PDF files.

Intuit Hosting for Lacerte and ProSeries

Intuit is also now offering its own hosting solution, including e-signature capabilities, for ProSeries and Lacerte, which are desktop-based software. The offering is powered by well known cloud hosting provider Right Networks, which is heavily focused on hosting Intuit products including QuickBooks

