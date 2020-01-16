USC professor honored with AAA 2020 Lifetime Contribution Award

The Association of International Certified Professional Accountants and the Management Accounting Section of the American Accounting Association named Professor S. Mark Young as the recipient of the 2020 AAA Lifetime Contribution Award.

The annual award recognizes professionals who have made special contributions to management accounting education, research and practice. It is sponsored by the Association of International Certified Professional Accountants and awarded on behalf of its Chartered Global Management Accountant designation. Young was presented with the award at the 2020 AAA Management Accounting Section Midyear Meeting in Houston.

Young currently serves as the George Bozanic and Holman G. Hurt chair in sports entertainment business and a professor of accounting at the University of Southern California. He was recognized for his 30-plus years of research across the automobile, airline, tech and entertainment industries, in addition to his studies in management control system design.

“Professor Young’s lifelong research and teachings have provided management accountants with valuable insights to better guide their organizations on critical business issues," said Kristy Towry, vice dean for faculty and research at Emory University and previous president of the Management Accounting Section of the AAA, in a statement. "This award also acknowledges his tremendous contributions to the management accounting profession worldwide.”

Young has previously received awards for his research, including the Notable Contributions to the Accounting Literature Award and the Notable Contributions to the Management Accounting Literature Award. A book he co-authored with Dr. Drew Pinsky, "The Mirror Effect," was also a New York Times bestseller. Young received a Ph.D. from the University of Pittsburgh.

For more on the AAA Lifetime Achievement Award, head to the AAA's site here.

