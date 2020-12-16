UT Austin tops 2019 CPA Exam pass rates
The University of Texas at Austin topped the list of first-time CPA Exam pass rates by large collegiate programs (60 or more candidates), according to the National Association of State Boards of Accountancy's "Candidate Performance on the Uniform CPA Examination – 2019 Edition."
The annual NASBA publication covers CPA Exam trends from around the world, offering a wide swath of data on candidates and the sections they sit for.
The top first-time CPA Exam pass rates by large collegiate programs for 2019 are:
1. University of Texas at Austin — 358 candidates, 89.5 percent pass rate.
2. Brigham Young University — 273 candidates, 89.4 percent pass rate.
3. Wake Forest University — 82 candidates, 88.8 percent pass rate.
4. Boston College — 129 candidates, 88.3 percent pass rate.
5. University of Michigan - Ann Arbor — 77 candidates, 88.2 percent pass rate.
6. University of Florida — 248 candidates, 86.4 percent pass rate.
7. University of Virginia — 96 candidates, 84.8 percent pass rate.
8. Texas A&M University — 351 candidates, 82.9 percent pass rate.
9. University of Wisconsin - Madison — 227 candidates, 82.9 percent pass rate.
10. Gonzaga University — 118 candidates, 82.4 percent pass rate.
Other notable figures from the 2019 report include:
- Section pass rates for 2019 were 51 percent for AUD; 60 percent for BEC; 46.3 percent for FAR; and 56.3 percent for REG.
- Utah was the top jurisdiction by pass rate, with 66 percent. Wisconsin (63.4 percent) and Iowa (62.2 percent) followed.
- Utah was also the top jurisdiction by average score (76.7).
- The top three jurisdictions by total sections taken were California (27,0999), New York (23,967) and Texas (14,997).
For more on the "Candidate Performance on the Uniform CPA Examination – 2019 Edition," head to NASBA's site here.