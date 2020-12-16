UT Austin tops 2019 CPA Exam pass rates

The University of Texas at Austin topped the list of first-time CPA Exam pass rates by large collegiate programs (60 or more candidates), according to the National Association of State Boards of Accountancy's "Candidate Performance on the Uniform CPA Examination – 2019 Edition."

The annual NASBA publication covers CPA Exam trends from around the world, offering a wide swath of data on candidates and the sections they sit for.

The top first-time CPA Exam pass rates by large collegiate programs for 2019 are:

1. University of Texas at Austin — 358 candidates, 89.5 percent pass rate.

2. Brigham Young University — 273 candidates, 89.4 percent pass rate.

3. Wake Forest University — 82 candidates, 88.8 percent pass rate.

4. Boston College — 129 candidates, 88.3 percent pass rate.

5. University of Michigan - Ann Arbor — 77 candidates, 88.2 percent pass rate.

6. University of Florida — 248 candidates, 86.4 percent pass rate.

7. University of Virginia — 96 candidates, 84.8 percent pass rate.

8. Texas A&M University — 351 candidates, 82.9 percent pass rate.

9. University of Wisconsin - Madison — 227 candidates, 82.9 percent pass rate.

10. Gonzaga University — 118 candidates, 82.4 percent pass rate.

Other notable figures from the 2019 report include:



Section pass rates for 2019 were 51 percent for AUD; 60 percent for BEC; 46.3 percent for FAR; and 56.3 percent for REG.

Utah was the top jurisdiction by pass rate, with 66 percent. Wisconsin (63.4 percent) and Iowa (62.2 percent) followed.

Utah was also the top jurisdiction by average score (76.7).

The top three jurisdictions by total sections taken were California (27,0999), New York (23,967) and Texas (14,997).

For more on the "Candidate Performance on the Uniform CPA Examination – 2019 Edition," head to NASBA's site here.



