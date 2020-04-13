Whitley Penn launches intern development program

Top 100 Firm Whitley Penn has announced the launch of a new intern program, Develop at WP.

The program aims to educate the firm's interns on leadership skills, networking with peers and engaging with the firm's leaders in order to "equip interns with the best technical skills training so that they may deliver quality client service."

”We are proud to implement the Develop program to all interns starting in 2020," said Michael Bodwell, partner-in-charge for Whitley Penn campus recruiting, in a statement. "Our campus recruiting philosophy is built around bringing in the best students to build upon our culture and values, and we are dedicated to investing in our interns to ensure that they succeed both professionally and personally."

“The public accounting profession is experiencing a transformative change due to technological advances aimed at providing a more efficient and timely financial landscape to owners, shareholders and the global capital markets," said Felix Lozano, the firm's director of audit, in a statement. "We believe Develop is a vital step in the process as we equip current and future interns of Whitley Penn with essential skills that will become an important part of their professional DNA as they one day become leaders of Whitley Penn."

For more on Whitley Penn, head to the firm's site here.

