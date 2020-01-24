Xero seeks student applicants for $30K 'Forward Fund'

Xero is accepting submissions for its Xero Forward Fund, a $30,000 scholarship fund to benefit three students who represent the "next generation of accountants."

Xero partners are currently invited to nominate three students, who will each receive a $10,000 scholarship. The three winning students’ nominating firms will also receive $10,000 in marketing funds. Any current U.S. partner for Xero is invited to participate, with a registration deadline of Feb. 19, 2020.

When the partner registration period ends, students may apply on a partner firm’s behalf, beginning March 9 and ending on April 20. Students will need to submit an original piece — either written or video — to Xero answering the question, “Why are you pursuing a career in accounting, and how do you think accounting will evolve in the future?”

When the voting period ends, Xero will select three firms and three students to receive the scholarships, with judges using the Xero values — "#human, #beautiful, #champion, #challenge and #ownership" — as criteria to select winners, who will be announced on May 12.

For full details, head to Xero's site here.

