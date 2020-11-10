In the blogs: Changes upon changes

Biden’s plan; virtual currency question moves up; the magnificent seven audits; and other highlights from our favorite tax bloggers.

Changes upon changes



Tax Vox (https://www.taxpolicycenter.org/taxvox): Conventional wisdom says Joe Biden’s ambitious tax agenda will die in the Senate, assuming the chamber remains under GOP control following two Jan. 5 run-offs in Georgia. But don’t be surprised if Congress approves at least some of Biden’s plan.

(https://pro.bloombergtax.com/news-insights/): What tax regs are on the block post-Biden win? Wolters Kluwer (http://news.cchgroup.com/): Draft instructions for 2020 Form 1040 include new details about virtual currency transactions. For starters, the virtual currency transaction question has been moved from Schedule 1 to page 1 of the 1040 itself, right under the address information. All taxpayers, not just those with Schedule 1 items, will be expected to answer.

Panning out



Sagenext (https://www.thesagenext.com/blog): How cloud computing came to the rescue — and can continue to do so in evolving forms — when the world had to work from home.

Playing the game



TaxProf Blog (http://taxprof.typepad.com/taxprof_blog/): Some 23,456 U.S. households reported income of $10 million or more last year (for the 2018 tax year). The IRS audited seven of them.

Clears things up

