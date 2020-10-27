In the blogs: That time of year

Taxes on the ballot; dressing out of the office; lowering penalties; and other highlights from our favorite tax bloggers.

That time of year



Taxjar (http://blog.taxjar.com/): How candy is taxed in various states.

Boyum & Barenscheer (https://myboyum.com/blog/): Ghost stories can be fun. Ghost employees can be fraud trouble for employers. A look at these scary schemes.

Don't Mess with Taxes (http://dontmesswithtaxes.typepad.com/): In addition to selecting who gets to go to, or stay in, Washington, voters across the country on Nov. 3 will decide a variety of ballot measures, including plenty of tax questions in 12 states.

Tax Vox (https://www.taxpolicycenter.org/taxvox): Four decades after Proposition 13's tax revolt, will California roll it back with Proposition 15?

Rubin on Tax (http://rubinontax.floridatax.com): Applicable federal rates for November.

Pressures



Tax Warriors (https://www.taxwarriors.com/blog): Amid the dragging pandemic, the importance of cash flow forecasting.

Solutions For CPA Firm Leaders (http://ritakeller.com/blog/): What to wear and what not to wear while working remotely.

Palm Beach Accounting and Financial Services (https://www.pbafs.com/blog): No one wants to think about examining and dividing their finances, but divorce happens. And considering the increase in "grey divorce" involving couples over 50 years old, some untangling of finances has never been knottier.

Tax Foundation (https://taxfoundation.org/blog): An excerpt from a new study of Britain's tax system that identifies key areas for improvement in U.K. tax policy and provides recommendations that would support long-term growth.

Tax Pro Center (https://proconnect.intuit.com/taxprocenter/): How to prepare and customize your sales pitch, and a reminder to grow with your client.

IRS Mind (http://www.irsmind.com/blog/): What to remind them about lowering IRS late-payment penalties.

Income Tax School (http://www.theincometaxschool.com/blog/): Signs you may want — or even need — to start a tax school.

Supreme courts



Federal Tax Crimes (http://federaltaxcrimes.blogspot.com/): In United States v. Gerard , the court affirmed the taxpayer’s conviction “for conspiracy to commit tax fraud” but remanded for the district court to address the elements of the obstruction of justice enhancement for sentencing.

Procedurally Taxing (https://procedurallytaxing.com): The Tax Court's memorandum opinion in Neal v. Commissioner highlights some of the unique aspects of whistleblower cases, including whether Tax Court should supplement the administrative record when there is a claim that the record is deficient.

