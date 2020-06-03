© 2020 Arizent. All rights reserved.

Challenges and opportunities for management accountants  

By Daniel Hood
June 03, 2020 12:28 PM
Share
See all podcasts, and subscribe:
RSS iTunes Google Play

As companies struggle to survive in an increasingly complex and threatening environment, the role of management accountants has become ever-more critical, according to IMA president and CEO Jeff Thomson.

Daniel Hood
Share

Tags

CoronavirusCorporate financeRisk managementIMAJeff Thomson