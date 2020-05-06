© 2020 Arizent. All rights reserved.

M&A lessons from crises past

By Daniel Hood
May 06, 2020 11:36 AM
Share
See all podcasts, and subscribe:
RSS iTunes Google Play

As the accounting profession moves through the coronavirus, Transition Advisors' Joel Sinkin shares what the last recession and the aftermath of 9/11 tell us to expect in the M&A market.

Daniel Hood
Share

Tags

CoronavirusM&ASuccession planning