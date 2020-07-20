© 2020 Arizent. All rights reserved.

Preparing for the potential for fraud in the PPP

By Daniel Hood
July 20, 2020 09:05 AM
Share
See all podcasts, and subscribe:
RSS iTunes Google Play

The speed and scale of the Paycheck Protection Program made it particularly susceptible to fraud, explains Juliette Gust, a forensic accountant and founder of Ethics Suite -- and that means businesses need to take steps to protect themselves.

Daniel Hood
Share

Tags

Paycheck Protection ProgramCoronavirusCARES ActFraudFraud prevention