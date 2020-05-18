Protecting businesses from fraud By Daniel Hood May 18, 2020 10:57 AM Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Email Print Show more sharing options Share Close extra sharing options Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Email Copy Link URLCopied! Print Your browser does not support the audio element. See all podcasts, and subscribe: RSS iTunes Google Play Grant Thornton CEO Brad Preber and principal Linda Miller, who leads the firm's fraud and financial crimes practice, offer strategies to help businesses protect themselves from fraud amid the pandemic environment. Daniel Hood