© 2020 Arizent. All rights reserved.

Spotlighting successful women in tax and accounting

By Daniel Hood
March 02, 2020 12:11 PM
Share
See all podcasts, and subscribe:
RSS iTunes Google Play

Charlotte Rushton of Thomson Reuters shares the lessons she's learned from interviewing women who've risen in the profession for her own podcast, 'Her Accounts.'

Listen to "Her Accounts" here.

Daniel Hood
Share

Tags

Gender issuesDiversity and equalityPractice managementCareer advancement