The accountant's role in recovery By Daniel Hood May 20, 2020 05:22 PM Accountants are looking cautiously at the prospects for reopening the economy, shares Ohio Society of CPAs president and CEO Scott Wiley -- and they have an important part to play in that. Daniel Hood