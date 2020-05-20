© 2020 Arizent. All rights reserved.

The accountant's role in recovery

By Daniel Hood
May 20, 2020 05:22 PM
Accountants are looking cautiously at the prospects for reopening the economy, shares Ohio Society of CPAs president and CEO Scott Wiley -- and they have an important part to play in that.

