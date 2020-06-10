The boom in cyberattacks By Daniel Hood June 10, 2020 11:41 AM Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Email Print Show more sharing options Share Close extra sharing options Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Email Copy Link URLCopied! Print Your browser does not support the audio element. See all podcasts, and subscribe: RSS iTunes Google Play As hackers and fraudsters take advantage of the chaos of the pandemic, cyberattacks are skyrocketing, according to SC&H Group director Jeff Bathurst -- making cybersecurity all the more important for accounting firms. Daniel Hood