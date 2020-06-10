© 2020 Arizent. All rights reserved.

The boom in cyberattacks

By Daniel Hood
June 10, 2020 11:41 AM
As hackers and fraudsters take advantage of the chaos of the pandemic, cyberattacks are skyrocketing, according to SC&H Group director Jeff Bathurst -- making cybersecurity all the more important for accounting firms.

