The future of DAS

By Daniel Hood
August 17, 2020 07:48 PM
The AICPA's Dynamic Audit Solution is on track to transform the field; Sue Coffey of the American Institute of CPAs and Erik Asgeirsson of CPA.com offer an update on this ambitious project.

