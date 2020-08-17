The future of DAS By Daniel Hood August 17, 2020 07:48 PM Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Email Print Show more sharing options Share Close extra sharing options Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Email Copy Link URLCopied! Print Your browser does not support the audio element. See all podcasts, and subscribe: RSS iTunes Google Play The AICPA's Dynamic Audit Solution is on track to transform the field; Sue Coffey of the American Institute of CPAs and Erik Asgeirsson of CPA.com offer an update on this ambitious project. Daniel Hood