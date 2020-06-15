The impact of coronavirus on firm valuations By Daniel Hood June 15, 2020 12:49 PM Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Email Print Show more sharing options Share Close extra sharing options Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Email Copy Link URLCopied! Print Your browser does not support the audio element. See all podcasts, and subscribe: RSS iTunes Google Play The pandemic may not be changing the M&A landscape in the ways you expect, says Transition Advisors' Joel Sinkin as he dives into what's different, and how. Daniel Hood