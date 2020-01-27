© 2020 Arizent. All rights reserved.

The many hurdles to implementing lease accounting

By Daniel Hood
January 27, 2020 02:11 PM
Share
See all podcasts, and subscribe:
RSS iTunes Google Play

Private companies got a reprieve for implementation of this major standard -- and they'll need all of it, according to LeaseQuery's George Azih.

Daniel Hood
Share

Tags

lease accountingAccounting standardsFASBGAAP