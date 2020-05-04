© 2020 Arizent. All rights reserved.

The PPP and beyond

By Daniel Hood
May 04, 2020 10:39 AM
Share
See all podcasts, and subscribe:
RSS iTunes Google Play

The Paycheck Protection Program continues to evolve -- and there are other ways to help business clients, according to Erik Asgeirsson of CPA.com and Mark Koziel of the AICPA.

Daniel Hood
Share

Tags

CoronavirusAICPACPA.comAccounting firm services