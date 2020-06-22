Wayfair at 2: The complexity continues By Daniel Hood June 22, 2020 10:21 AM Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Email Print Show more sharing options Share Close extra sharing options Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Email Copy Link URLCopied! Print Your browser does not support the audio element. See all podcasts, and subscribe: RSS iTunes Google Play With the landmark Supreme Court decision marking its second anniversary, Avalara's Scott Peterson and Liz Armbruester dive into its origins -- and its many, many ramifications. Daniel Hood