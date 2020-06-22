© 2020 Arizent. All rights reserved.

Wayfair at 2: The complexity continues

By Daniel Hood
June 22, 2020 10:21 AM
With the landmark Supreme Court decision marking its second anniversary, Avalara's Scott Peterson and Liz Armbruester dive into its origins -- and its many, many ramifications.

