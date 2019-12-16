© 2019 SourceMedia. All rights reserved.

Why the audit — and auditors — need to change

By Daniel Hood
December 16, 2019 11:34 AM
Technology is ready to disrupt this core service of the profession, and that's going to require a serious response from auditors, according to Alan Anderson of Accountability Plus.

Anderson podcast Dec 2019 screen.jpg

