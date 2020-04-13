10 good habits for working from home

I hope as you read this, you and your loved ones are safe and healthy. As many of us enter another week of working from home, cabin fever is likely setting in, if it hasn’t already. You may find yourself struggling to keep spirits and energy up while in quarantine. Lack of sunlight, fresh air and social interaction impact our psyche. For those of us not previously acclimated to working in the same space we live, discovering how to divide and use our space to the best of our ability is vital to both our productivity and mental health.

In my recent weekly managing partner message to Withum, I shared a list of 10 tips I am personally practicing to keep myself motivated and energized. I’d like to share it with you with the hopes it may help.