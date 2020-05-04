12 questions to ask in firm M&A post-coronavirus

As a consequence of the COVID-19 pandemic, accounting firm M&A activity will likely grind to a halt during the second and third quarters of 2020. However, once that activity resumes, the lingering effects of the pandemic will require greater scrutiny of some issues.

The pandemic will bring about a few major changes in how accounting firms operate, meaning that firms looking to merge must evaluate transactions with an entirely new lens.

Mergers by accounting firms are not immune to this scrutiny and due diligence teams for both the acquirer and the merged-in firm will need to consider certain aspects of acquisitions from a fresh perspective. Accounting firm leaders will need to evaluate transactions through an entirely new lens, but those that can adapt for the issues listed below will be able to explore M&A activity with greater confidence.