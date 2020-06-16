12 strategies for thriving after the coronavirus

With the pandemic seemingly presenting fresh challenges every day, it can be easy for accounting firms and their leaders to focus on the tactical and the immediate: How do we get everyone up and running virtually? How do we manage a suddenly remote workforce? What do we have to change in our offices to reopen safely?

That means that the longer-term strategic concerns and opportunities raised by the pandemic may all too often get moved to the back burner, or ignored entirely — and that will be dangerous, according to accounting thought leaders Gary Boomer, Allan Koltin and Gary Shamis.

Speaking on an Accounting Today webinar recently, the three leading consultants to the profession shared a dozen broad tactics and strategic initiatives that will make the difference between merely making it through the pandemic and being ready to take off in its aftermath.

The 12 strategies are below;