4 ways HR outsourcing can help your clients get back to business after coronavirus

As businesses plan for reopening following the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, your firm may be wondering how you can best advise clients on safety and HR-related topics during this time. With an overwhelming amount of changes, from disinfecting spaces to implementing new policies, clients will be relying on your advice now more than ever before.

One way firms might recommend to help take the overwhelming HR workload off clients’ plates is through outsourcing HR expertise. According to a Paychex study, which polled 300 randomly selected U.S. business owners with 2 to 500 employees online from May 1-4, 2020, one of the top tasks business owners reported they would do differently following the pandemic is “delegating more to free up time to better plan and outsource more functions.” In fact, nearly a quarter of respondents said a permanent change they’ll be making post-pandemic is using applications, such as those for managing payroll and benefits, to reduce overhead and complexity.

To assist your clients in navigating a smooth transition to the new “normal” and getting employees back to work safely, here are four ways bringing in HR expertise can benefit their business throughout and beyond the COVID-19 pandemic.

