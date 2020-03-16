5 tips for going remote now

Firms across the United States are facing the reality of going remote quickly as COVID-19 spreads and states attempt to stem the contagion. Many larger and midsized firms already have telecommuting standard operating procedures in place, along with the technology to support it and a plan of action. However, many others do not.

As the world finds itself in a crisis, now is the time to take action quickly, even if a plan was not in place beforehand. Nicole Fluty, product manager for OfficeTools products at AbacusNext, talked to Accounting Today about some tips firms can consider now as they prepare to go remote on short notice.

