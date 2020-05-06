6 tips for managing suddenly remote teams



For the first time, a majority of the country’s workforce is working from home. While some are enjoying the change, many workers and managers are struggling to adapt to new work arrangements.

While it may be new to you, remote work is not new in the accounting profession — virtual firms and completely remote companies have existed for years and have had great success. Those firms have paved the way and can offer the newly initiated remote workforce some valuable insights on what works and what doesn’t when it comes to managing remote teams.

Whether we like it or not, remote work is here to stay and will be a norm in your work going forward. Many of the remote work practices we’re instituting today are likely to be part of a new normal that survives long after the current crisis has ended. With the right combination of automation, planning and patience, remote work can be successful for your accounting firm. It can even be an enjoyable experience for your staff.

These six tips will help remote managers create the best and most productive work environment for both their staff and themselves.

