7. The PC market saw rare growth in 2019

Research released indicated that the PC market had seen growth for the first time in eight years. According to Gartner and IDC — the firms conducting the research — annual PC shipments over the last year went up. Although the numbers released by both firms differed — with IDC estimating the increase at 2.7 percent year over year and Gartner finding the figure to be only 0.6 percent — any growth is a move in the right direction for the industry, with smartphones having taken precedence over desktop and laptop purchases. (Source: PCMag If Microsoft has their way, those 400 million buyers (see above) may also have an impact in the near future! Two thoughts on this: Because PC sales have dropped so dramatically over the past decade, growth was inevitable because things can only drop so far. But, secondly, it’s good news. As things have shaken out in the hardware market, it’s clear from what I see at most clients that businesses do need PCs and laptops and that tablets and phones can’t do it all. So go ahead: Get that new PC.