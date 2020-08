DEDUCTIONS, DEFERRALS, AND AMORTIZATION

Expand the meal and entertainment expense deduction.Extend the 100% bonus depreciation that is scheduled to phase out beginning in 2023.Retain the current deduction for research and development that is scheduled to expire after 2021.Establish tax deductions for small businesses, restaurants, and the tourism industry as they look to rebuild after the pandemicEliminate all deductions for expenses to advertise prescription drugs.Increase the depreciable life of rental real estate.Eliminate the deferral of capital gains from like-kind exchanges for real estate.Establish incentives for opportunity zone funds to partner with nonprofit or community-oriented organizations, and jointly produce a community benefit plan for each investment. Require reporting, public disclosure of community impact, and Treasury oversight.