Tax credits

A child with an individual taxpayer identification number cannot be claimed for the Child Tax Credit but can be claimed for the $500 other dependent credit. A taxpayer with an individual taxpayer identification number is eligible to claim the Child Tax Credit and the $500 other dependent credit.The maximum CTC is $2,000. This amount is scheduled to revert to the pre-TCJA amount of $1,000 after 2025.The maximum child- and dependent-care credit is $1,200.Workers older than 65 who do not have a qualifying child are not eligible for the Earned Income Tax Credit.There is no tax credit for first-time homebuyers.There's also no tax credit for renters.Require a dependent to have a Social Security number to be eligible to be claimed for the $500 other dependent credit. Require a taxpayer to have a Social Security number to claim both the CTC and the $500 other child dependent credit.Extend the $2,000 CTC enacted by the TCJA that is scheduled to expire after 2025.Raise the CTC to $8,000 for one child and $1,600 for two or more children for taxpayers with income up to $125,000 per year. The credit phases out for income between $125,000 and $400,000 per year.Expand the EITC to workers older than 65 who do not have a qualifying child.Enact a $5,000 tax credit for family caregivers of people who have certain physical and cognitive needs.Enact a refundable, advanceable tax credit of up to $15,000 for first-time homebuyers.Enact a renter’s tax credit, designed to reduce rent and utilities to 30 percent of income for low-income individuals and families who make too much money to qualify for a Section 8 voucher.