BAKER TILLY

Baker Tilly Virchow Krause has announced the recipients of its third annual Wishes campaign, wherein team members nominate nonprofit organizations to receive $10,000 donations and 40 hours of volunteer time from the firm.



This year’s nonprofit recipients include ACTION-Housing, the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, Beyond Hunger, Computer CORE, and the Moffitt Cancer Center and Research Institute Foundation.



“Our team members inspire us every day with the genuine care they have for their communities — many have very personal, longstanding connections to local organizations doing incredible work,” said Baker Tilly Foundation president and chairman Jennifer Soltis in a statement. “We are proud to support these deserving organizations that inspire all of us.”



The Wishes campaign is part of the firm’s annual holiday giving campaign, which hosts local food and toy drives across more than two dozen offices. The firm also provides each team member with a charitable gift card to donate to the nonprofit of their choice.



“'Now, for tomorrow' is more than our tagline — it is a call-to-action for each of us to do good every day and make a difference,” said Baker Tilly CEO Alan Whitman in a statement.

