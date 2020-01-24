BAKER TILLY
Baker Tilly Virchow Krause has announced the recipients of its third annual Wishes campaign, wherein team members nominate nonprofit organizations to receive $10,000 donations and 40 hours of volunteer time from the firm.
This year’s nonprofit recipients include ACTION-Housing, the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, Beyond Hunger, Computer CORE, and the Moffitt Cancer Center and Research Institute Foundation.
“Our team members inspire us every day with the genuine care they have for their communities — many have very personal, longstanding connections to local organizations doing incredible work,” said Baker Tilly Foundation president and chairman Jennifer Soltis in a statement. “We are proud to support these deserving organizations that inspire all of us.”
The Wishes campaign is part of the firm’s annual holiday giving campaign, which hosts local food and toy drives across more than two dozen offices. The firm also provides each team member with a charitable gift card to donate to the nonprofit of their choice.
“'Now, for tomorrow' is more than our tagline — it is a call-to-action for each of us to do good every day and make a difference,” said Baker Tilly CEO Alan Whitman in a statement.
XERO
Xero is accepting submissions for its Xero Forward Fund, a $30,000 scholarship fund to benefit three students who represent the "next generation of accountants."
Xero partners are currently invited to nominate three students, who will each receive a $10,000 scholarship. The three winning students’ nominating firms will also receive $10,000 in marketing funds. Any current U.S. partner for Xero is invited to participate, with a registration deadline of Feb. 19, 2020.
When the partner registration period ends, students may apply on a partner firm’s behalf, beginning March 9 and ending on April 20. Students will need to submit an original piece — either written or video — to Xero answering the question, “Why are you pursuing a career in accounting, and how do you think accounting will evolve in the future?”
For full details, head to Xero's site here.
