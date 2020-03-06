DMJ & CO.
Greensboro, North Carolina-based DMJ & Co. recently participated in the Triad Chill Polar Plunge, benefitting the Special Olympics, on Feb. 29, 2020.
Twenty team members (honoring the firm’s 20th consecutive year of involvement in the event) took their plunge at the local Wet n’ Wild in Emerald Pointe. DMJ was able to raise more than $14,500 for the Special Olympic through the event. Overall, the 2020 Triad Chill raised more than $70,000 in donations.
Caren Rodriguez, DMJ's chief marketing officer, and Mike Gillis, managing partner, also presented the Special Olympics with a symbolic check commemorating DMJ’s fundraising total of more than $175,000 since the firm's inaugural Polar Plunge in 2000.
“Both the Triad Chill and Special Olympics is a mission close to our hearts. Being part of this event is such an integral part of who we are at DMJ," said Rodriguez in a statement. "We are so fortunate for our engaged firm members and our DMJ community that have given generously of their time and resources to our efforts. Their support, and the enthusiasm, is a credit to our ongoing commitment and relationships with Special Olympics. “
DMJ’s 2020 team of polar plungers included professionals Ashleigh Anderson, Jess Bankhead, David Mize, Robbie Stokely, Kelly O’Brien, Matthew Knott, Kelly Wagner, Andrew Esses, Emily White, Jana Fox, Yvonne Ingold and Beverly Primavera of Greensboro, and Jeffrey Houston and Drew Steel of Durham.