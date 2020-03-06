CENTAGE CORPORATION

Centage Corporation, which provides cloud-based budgeting, forecasting, analytics and reporting solutions, has announced its 2020 goals for its Centage Gives Back community outreach program.



Throughout the year, Centage employees will look to provide at least 300 hours of service to local organizations in its home of Natick, Massachusetts, including:



Natick Service Council. Teams of five Centage volunteers will work in the food pantry of this nonprofit organization, which supports those experiencing hardships.



Ashland ReStore, Habitat for Humanity. Starting this month, teams of 10 Centage employees will volunteer to help staff of the Ashland ReStore with various store tasks.



Community Harvest Project. Throughout the year, Centage employees will perform a variety of tasks as needed by the Community Harvest Project, a nonprofit farm.



Birthday Wishes. Teams of seven Centage employees will participate in wrapping parties to prepare birthday celebrations for homeless children.



“We are proud of our employees and their commitment to serving those in need," said John Murdock, CEO of Centage, in a statement. "We embarked on this program as a way to give back to the community in which we live and work; a community that has given us so much in terms of talent and resources. We realized over the past 12 months that volunteering offers many benefits in return, especially with regards to team building, creating a more inclusive corporate culture, and making Centage a better place to work. We look forward to getting out into the community and working side-by-side with these incredible organizations throughout the year."

