PRAGER METIS

Prager Metis CPAs, a Top 100 Firm in New York, is teaming up with the Alzheimer’s Association to create an Accounting Industry Leadership Council with the goal of inviting more accounting firms to join efforts like the annual Walk to End Alzheimer’s and raise awareness of the disease that afflicts millions of Americans.“Our vision is a world without Alzheimer’s and all other dementia,” said Rob Lucas, director of corporate initiatives at the Alzheimer’s Association. “That’s our main goal. We lead the way by accelerating global research. We're the largest nonprofit funder of Alzheimer’s research in the world, driving risk reduction and early detection, which can make a huge difference, and then maximizing quality care and support. It’s not just the over 5 million people living with the disease, but the 16 million unpaid caregivers who are providing support for their loved ones, and then also the friends and families who are affected by this, which numbers in the many tens of millions. We have our work cut out for us, and that’s why this initiative is so important.”Peter Scalise, federal tax credits & incentives practice leader at Prager Metis, got involved in the Alzheimer’s Association after seeing some of his loved ones suffering from the disease.“Charitable fundraising and supporting philanthropy is a fundamental part of the core culture within the CPA community amongst firms of all sizes nationwide, and I am truly honored to serve as the founding chairman of the Alzheimer’s Association’s newly formed Accounting Industry Leadership Council in an effort to increase awareness and raise funds to identify a cure for the sixth leading cause of death within the United States,” he said.Read the full story here.