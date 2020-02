H&R BLOCK

H&R Block has announced a partnership with social networking service Nextdoor, asking Americans to nominate a local improvement project in their neighborhoods.The two companies plan to select 10 improvement projects in all, to be announced in the spring.“Nextdoor and H&R Block have a shared purpose to create stronger, kinder communities, and we both believe that starts with the neighborhood,” said Nextdoor CEO Sarah Friar in a statement. “I’m excited to hear from neighbors around the county, to bring people together, and most importantly, to create connections.”The partnership is part of H&R Block’s Make Every Block Better campaign, which looks to build more connections with the neighborhoods it serves.“Every day we see how social isolation negatively impacts our communities and neighbors,” said Jeff Jones, H&R Block president and CEO, in a statement. “We have more than 12 million cumulative hours of conversations with people each year as we help them prepare their taxes, discussing major life events and helping them with a significant financial moment in their year. These conversations are just the beginning of how we can foster more conversations in communities and tackle isolation year-round.”Nominations can be made through the Nextdoor app or on