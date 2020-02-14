ANGOLA
RBA - Auditores & Consultores, Luanda, joined global network Russell Bedford International.
FLORIDA
MASSACHUSETTS
The Massachusetts Society of CPAs, Boston, teamed up with Bentley University and the American Institute of CPAs to create a series of training sessions, “Bridging the Gap: A Diversity & Inclusion Leadership Series,” which started in January and runs through 2020. The series focuses on recruiting, retaining and advancing employees from underrepresented communities within the accounting profession.
MISSOURI
NEW HAMPSHIRE
Nathan Wechsler & Co., Concord, announced the sponsorship of a new learning and networking event series for professionals in the New Hampshire area, the Executive Series, which covers a variety of topics and has the next meeting scheduled for March 25.
NEW JERSEY
NEW YORK
Berdon, New York, won an award for the Best Business Consulting Firm for Family Offices at the Private Asset Management Awards Feb. 6.
OREGON
Acuity, Albany, partnered with payment technology provider Fattmerchant to give its clients access to the company’s Omni platform and subscription-based pricing structure.
PENNSYLVANIA
Herbein + Co., Reading, won the ClearlyRated 2020 Best of Accounting Award for providing superior service to their clients based exclusively on client ratings.
PUERTO RICO
REPUBLIC OF GUINEA
Nimba Conseil, Conakry, became a member firm of international association Andersen Global.
TEXAS