NEW JERSEY

The New Jersey Society of CPAs, Roseland, announced it is accepting nominations for its Ovation Awards, which honors accountants from industry, private and public practice, academia and the community. The seven categories of awards include: Emerging Leaders; Diversity, Equity & Inclusion; Innovation; Exceptional Educators; Women to Watch; Impact; and Lifetime Leader. More information on the awards, which will be announced on June 17 at the NJCPA Annual Convention & Expo in Atlantic City, is available here