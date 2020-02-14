© 2020 Arizent. All rights reserved.
ANGOLA
RBA - Auditores & Consultores, Luanda, joined global network Russell Bedford International.
FLORIDA
Kabat, Schertzer, De La Torre, Taraboulos & Co., Miami, renewed its annual sponsorship of JD Motorsports with Gary Keller for the 2020 NASCAR Xfinity Series season, kicking off Saturday, Feb. 15, at the Daytona International Speedway.
MASSACHUSETTS
The Massachusetts Society of CPAs, Boston, teamed up with Bentley University and the American Institute of CPAs to create a series of training sessions, “Bridging the Gap: A Diversity & Inclusion Leadership Series,” which started in January and runs through 2020. The series focuses on recruiting, retaining and advancing employees from underrepresented communities within the accounting profession.
MISSOURI
BKD, Springfield, created a firmwide specialty group, private client services, made up of a team of advisors helping high-net-worth and ultra-affluent families manage their wealth from numerous perspectives. BKD partner Holly Pantzer will lead the new group and serve as the new national industry partner for PCS.
NEW HAMPSHIRE
Nathan Wechsler & Co., Concord, announced the sponsorship of a new learning and networking event series for professionals in the New Hampshire area, the Executive Series, which covers a variety of topics and has the next meeting scheduled for March 25.
NEW JERSEY
The New Jersey Society of CPAs, Roseland, announced it is accepting nominations for its Ovation Awards, which honors accountants from industry, private and public practice, academia and the community. The seven categories of awards include: Emerging Leaders; Diversity, Equity & Inclusion; Innovation; Exceptional Educators; Women to Watch; Impact; and Lifetime Leader. More information on the awards, which will be announced on June 17 at the NJCPA Annual Convention & Expo in Atlantic City, is available here.
NEW YORK
Berdon, New York, won an award for the Best Business Consulting Firm for Family Offices at the Private Asset Management Awards Feb. 6.
OREGON
Acuity, Albany, partnered with payment technology provider Fattmerchant to give its clients access to the company’s Omni platform and subscription-based pricing structure.
PENNSYLVANIA
Herbein + Co., Reading, won the ClearlyRated 2020 Best of Accounting Award for providing superior service to their clients based exclusively on client ratings.
PUERTO RICO
UHY Advisors was selected to review services performed by BDO Puerto Rico since 2016 for the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and several instrumentalities by the Financial Oversight and Management Board for Puerto Rico.
REPUBLIC OF GUINEA
Nimba Conseil, Conakry, became a member firm of international association Andersen Global.
TEXAS
Whitley Penn was named the 17th fastest growing company in Fort Worth for 2020 by Fort Worth Inc.

