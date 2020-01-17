© 2020 SourceMedia. All rights reserved.
newfundamentals.png

CPA Trendlines announced the publication of "The New Fundamentals” by Steve Sacks, a handbook for firms to learn, or relearn, essential "life" skills.
FLORIDA
MBAF, Miami, acquired Kramer & Associates, adding five professionals from the accounting and business consulting firm.
GEORGIA
TJS Deemer Dana, Sublin, was listed as one of America’s Top Recommended Accounting Firms in the Tax and Accounting categories by Forbes magazine, becoming one of only 227 firms in the country named to the list.

Woodard Events, Atlanta, has partnered with Finagraph, producer of CashFlow Tool, a cash-flow solution in the QuickBooks Online app store.
ILLINOIS
illinois-cpa-society-mary-washington-2020
The Illinois CPA Society announced the 2020 Mary T. Washington Wylie Internship Preparation Program Scholars (pictured). (Read the full story.)

Lipschultz Levin & Gray, Northbrook, joined the Eide Bailly Alliance as a member firm of the association.


MARYLAND
Aronson held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the opening of its new office in Rockville Town Square, located at 111 Rockville Pike, Suite 600, Rockville.
MASSACHUSETTS
BNN ribbon cutting.jpg
Baker Newman Noyes hosted a ribbon cutting on Jan. 14 to celebrate the opening of a new office in Woburn, located at 600 Unicorn Park, the firm’s second office in Massachusetts and fifth overall.
NEBRASKA
ConvergenceCoaching, Bellevue, launched a new “Inspired Ideas” podcast series, which will focus on leadership topics related to trends in public accounting. The podcast can be accessed on multiple podcast platforms, and a subscription link is available here.
NEW JERSEY
Bowman AHS.jpg
Bowman & Co., Voorhees, received Gold Recognition in the American Heart Association’s 2019 Workplace Health Achievement Index (pictured). The American Heart Association created the Index with its CEO Roundtable, a leadership collaborative of more than 40 CEOs who are committed to applying evidence-based approaches to improve their employees’ overall health.
NEW YORK
Marcum LLP's elevator lobby
Marcum, New York, led the accounting industry in audits of special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) IPOs in 2019, for the third consecutive year, according to SPAC Research. The firm completed more SPAC IPO audits last year than any other U.S. accounting firm, with 29 transactions, or 50 percent of all SPAC offerings, representing $6.6 billion or 49% of total capital raised.
OHIO
Winding River Consulting, Cleveland, announced that the Managing Partner Bootcamp, a professional development program for professional services firm leaders, has added Amsterdam to its roster of locations this spring.
OREGON
McDonald Jacobs, Portland, joined the Eide Bailly Alliance as a member firm of the association.
PENNSYLVANIA
BoyerRitter-JOYful Frosty.JPG
Boyer & Ritter CPAs and Consultants, Camp Hill, participated in a competition during the firm’s annual meeting and holiday party, purchasing and using more than 3,100 cans of food to construct sculptures before donating the cans and $200 to the Pennsylvania Food Bank. After building the sculptures, which included a snowman (pictured), a mosaic image of the firm CEO and flags, team members voted for three winning sculptures in the categories of most creative, best engineering and best overall.
TENNESSEE
TSCPA.jpeg
The Tennessee Society of CPAs (pictured) and the Missouri Society of CPAs entered into a friendly wager over the outcome of Sunday's NFL AFC Championship game between the Tennessee Titans and the Kansas City Chiefs, betting Tennessee's finest GooGoo Clusters versus Kansas barbecue.
WASHINGTON
Sweeney Conrad, Bellevue, is celebrating 40 years as a locally owned accounting firm this year.
WISCONSIN
Vrakas/Blum Computer Consulting, Brookfield, the technology practice of Vrakas, received the Sage Diamond Partner award, which recognizes the performance of Sage’s top business partners.

Tags

Corporate philanthropyPractice managementMarcum LLP
Share
Danielle Lee
MORE FROM ACCOUNTING TODAY