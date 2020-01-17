CPA Trendlines announced the publication of "The New Fundamentals” by Steve Sacks, a handbook for firms to learn, or relearn, essential "life" skills.
FLORIDA
MBAF, Miami, acquired Kramer & Associates, adding five professionals from the accounting and business consulting firm.
GEORGIA
TJS Deemer Dana, Sublin, was listed as one of America’s Top Recommended Accounting Firms in the Tax and Accounting categories by Forbes magazine, becoming one of only 227 firms in the country named to the list.
Woodard Events, Atlanta, has partnered with Finagraph, producer of CashFlow Tool, a cash-flow solution in the QuickBooks Online app store.
Woodard Events, Atlanta, has partnered with Finagraph, producer of CashFlow Tool, a cash-flow solution in the QuickBooks Online app store.
ILLINOIS
Lipschultz Levin & Gray, Northbrook, joined the Eide Bailly Alliance as a member firm of the association.
MARYLAND
Aronson held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the opening of its new office in Rockville Town Square, located at 111 Rockville Pike, Suite 600, Rockville.
MASSACHUSETTS
NEBRASKA
ConvergenceCoaching, Bellevue, launched a new “Inspired Ideas” podcast series, which will focus on leadership topics related to trends in public accounting. The podcast can be accessed on multiple podcast platforms, and a subscription link is available here.
NEW JERSEY
NEW YORK
OHIO
Winding River Consulting, Cleveland, announced that the Managing Partner Bootcamp, a professional development program for professional services firm leaders, has added Amsterdam to its roster of locations this spring.
OREGON
McDonald Jacobs, Portland, joined the Eide Bailly Alliance as a member firm of the association.
PENNSYLVANIA
TENNESSEE
WASHINGTON
Sweeney Conrad, Bellevue, is celebrating 40 years as a locally owned accounting firm this year.
WISCONSIN
Vrakas/Blum Computer Consulting, Brookfield, the technology practice of Vrakas, received the Sage Diamond Partner award, which recognizes the performance of Sage’s top business partners.