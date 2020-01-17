PENNSYLVANIA

Boyer & Ritter CPAs and Consultants, Camp Hill, participated in a competition during the firm’s annual meeting and holiday party, purchasing and using more than 3,100 cans of food to construct sculptures before donating the cans and $200 to the Pennsylvania Food Bank. After building the sculptures, which included a snowman (pictured), a mosaic image of the firm CEO and flags, team members voted for three winning sculptures in the categories of most creative, best engineering and best overall.