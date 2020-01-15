Illinois CPA Society honors 2020 'Mary T. Washington' program grads
The Illinois CPA Society honored more than two dozen minority accounting college students who have graduated from the 2020 Mary T. Washington Wylie Internship Preparation Program.
The three-day program, held during students' winter break, offers training to help young professionals prepare for their first real-world experiences in accounting.
The Internship Preparation Program is funded by donations to the CPA Endowment Fund of Illinois’ Mary T. Washington Wylie Opportunity Fund. The program honors the legacy of Mary T. Washington, the first African-American female CPA in the U.S., by advancing diversity in the profession and providing more opportunities for minority accounting students.
Representatives from firms including the Big Four, Crowe and Grant Thornton were on hand to present sessions and interview students for paid accounting internships. All participating students also received a $500 scholarship to help with their educational expenses.
The 2020 Mary T. Washington Wylie Internship Preparation Program class, in alphabetical order, is as follows:
- Shania Aguilar - Aurora University
- Michael Beauford - Governors State University
- Jared Dandridge - Governors State University
- Diana Diego - Aurora University
- Ami Eklou - Western Illinois University
- Azalea Garcia - Lewis University
- Miguel Gutierrez - Morton College
- DeAndra Harley - University of Illinois at Chicago
- Takeda Hill - Governors State University
- Taniayah Johnson - Knox College
- Christopher Johnson - University of St. Francis
- Sonia Lee - Harold Washington College
- David Mason - Augustana College
- Tyler Moseberry - Western Illinois University
- Alejandra Nava - Kishwaukee College
- Tiara Nelson - Harold Washington College
- Eldrin Oatis - Chicago State University
- Cameron Petersen - Illinois State University
- Meryem Rehich - Northeastern Illinois University
- Eduardo Rodriguez - Benedictine University
- Raisa Salik - University of Illinois at Chicago
- Eman Samra - Governors State University
- Genesis Sarmiento - Augustana College
- Hardeep Sekhon - Harper College
- Reginald Willis - Monmouth College
- Samantha Zanches-Zamudio - Lewis University
For more on the Mary T. Washington Preparation Program, head to the ICPAS' site here.