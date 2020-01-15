Illinois CPA Society honors 2020 'Mary T. Washington' program grads

The Illinois CPA Society honored more than two dozen minority accounting college students who have graduated from the 2020 Mary T. Washington Wylie Internship Preparation Program.

The three-day program, held during students' winter break, offers training to help young professionals prepare for their first real-world experiences in accounting.

The Internship Preparation Program is funded by donations to the CPA Endowment Fund of Illinois’ Mary T. Washington Wylie Opportunity Fund. The program honors the legacy of Mary T. Washington, the first African-American female CPA in the U.S., by advancing diversity in the profession and providing more opportunities for minority accounting students.

Representatives from firms including the Big Four, Crowe and Grant Thornton were on hand to present sessions and interview students for paid accounting internships. All participating students also received a $500 scholarship to help with their educational expenses.

The 2020 Mary T. Washington Wylie Internship Preparation Program class, in alphabetical order, is as follows:



Shania Aguilar - Aurora University

Michael Beauford - Governors State University

Jared Dandridge - Governors State University

Diana Diego - Aurora University

Ami Eklou - Western Illinois University

Azalea Garcia - Lewis University

Miguel Gutierrez - Morton College

DeAndra Harley - University of Illinois at Chicago

Takeda Hill - Governors State University

Taniayah Johnson - Knox College

Christopher Johnson - University of St. Francis

Sonia Lee - Harold Washington College

David Mason - Augustana College

Tyler Moseberry - Western Illinois University

Alejandra Nava - Kishwaukee College

Tiara Nelson - Harold Washington College

Eldrin Oatis - Chicago State University

Cameron Petersen - Illinois State University

Meryem Rehich - Northeastern Illinois University

Eduardo Rodriguez - Benedictine University

Raisa Salik - University of Illinois at Chicago

Eman Samra - Governors State University

Genesis Sarmiento - Augustana College

Hardeep Sekhon - Harper College

Reginald Willis - Monmouth College

Samantha Zanches-Zamudio - Lewis University



For more on the Mary T. Washington Preparation Program, head to the ICPAS' site here.