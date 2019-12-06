CONNECTICUT
ILLINOIS
MISSOURI
MOZAMBIQUE
Isálcio Mahanjane Advogado & Associados, Maputo, a collaborating firm of Andersen Global, opened an office in Beira, expanding the international association’s presence in Mozambique.
NEW JERSEY
The New Jersey Society of CPAs, Roseland, added workflow management system Jetpack Workflow as a new business services provider for its members.
NEW YORK
CohnReznick, New York, is the presenting sponsor for all Winter meetings coverage across MLB media, including MLB Network’s “Business of Baseball” series, and encompassing more than 40 hours of live coverage from the 2019 Baseball Winter Meetings in San Diego.
The International Federation of Accountants, New York, is seeking candidates for two standard-setting boards. The International Ethics Standards Board for Accountants launched a global search for qualified volunteers to join the IESBA as board members for an initial term of up to 3 years, commencing Jan. 1, 2021. A global search is also underway for qualified volunteers to fill seven volunteer openings on the International Auditing and Assurance Standards Board as board members for an initial term of up to 3 years, beginning Jan. 1, 2021. More information for both boards is available here.
The International Federation of Accountants, New York, is seeking candidates for two standard-setting boards. The International Ethics Standards Board for Accountants launched a global search for qualified volunteers to join the IESBA as board members for an initial term of up to 3 years, commencing Jan. 1, 2021. A global search is also underway for qualified volunteers to fill seven volunteer openings on the International Auditing and Assurance Standards Board as board members for an initial term of up to 3 years, beginning Jan. 1, 2021. More information for both boards is available here.
NORTH CAROLINA