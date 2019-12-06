© 2019 SourceMedia. All rights reserved.
CONNECTICUT
blumshapiro-thanksgiving-2019
Blumshapiro employees and family members, along with 150 additional community volunteers, helped pack more than 1,400 bags of nonperishable food items in New Haven as part of the 2019 Blumshapiro Thanksgiving Food Basket Campaign For Christian Community Action.
ILLINOIS
RSM US LLP
RSM US, Chicago, sponsored the UCLA Anderson Forecast in its fourth quarterly report of 2019, which provides a 2020 economic and financial outlook for California and the nation.
MISSOURI
An H&R Block tax prep office
H&R Block announced a new community impact program, Make Every Block Better, through which the company will invest in programs nationwide that support neighborhood revitalization and the success of small business,with many directly supporting neighborhoods and entrepreneurs in Greater Kansas City, where the tax prep chain is headquartered.
MOZAMBIQUE
Isálcio Mahanjane Advogado & Associados, Maputo, a collaborating firm of Andersen Global, opened an office in Beira, expanding the international association’s presence in Mozambique.
NEW JERSEY
The New Jersey Society of CPAs, Roseland, added workflow management system Jetpack Workflow as a new business services provider for its members.
NEW YORK
CohnReznick, New York, is the presenting sponsor for all Winter meetings coverage across MLB media, including MLB Network’s “Business of Baseball” series, and encompassing more than 40 hours of live coverage from the 2019 Baseball Winter Meetings in San Diego.

The International Federation of Accountants, New York, is seeking candidates for two standard-setting boards. The International Ethics Standards Board for Accountants launched a global search for qualified volunteers to join the IESBA as board members for an initial term of up to 3 years, commencing Jan. 1, 2021. A global search is also underway for qualified volunteers to fill seven volunteer openings on the International Auditing and Assurance Standards Board as board members for an initial term of up to 3 years, beginning Jan. 1, 2021. More information for both boards is available here.
NORTH CAROLINA
dhg-alzheimer-walk-2019
Dixon Hughes Goodman, Charlotte, donated $48,811 and volunteered more than 500 hours to the Alzheimer’s Association and the Walk to End Alzheimer’s as part of its 12-month Charity of Choice campaign.

Tags

Corporate philanthropyPractice managementH&R Block
Share
Danielle Lee
Accounting Today Logo
MORE FROM ACCOUNTING TODAY