ALABAMA
Carr Riggs & Ingram, Enterprise, is celebrating Women’s History Month by highlighting 35 different women leaders in the firm throughout March on their Facebook and LinkedIn channels.
BELGIUM
Partners in Accountancy, Roeselare, became a member firm of BKR International.
BULGARIA
Kambourov & Partners, Sofia, entered into a collaboration agreement with Andersen Global to become a member firm of the international association.
CALIFORNIA
Eide Bailly acquired California CPA firm HMWC CPAs & Business Advisors, which will add to the Orange County office of the firm on May 18, 2020. (Read the full story.)
Deloitte announced that registration is open for the 2020 National Multistate Tax Symposium West, an educational forum on the latest developments in tax issues, May 6-8, 2020, at the Monarch Beach Resort in Dana Point. More information is available here.
ILLINOIS
Crowe, Chicago, launched the Crowe Hive, a social network for health care professionals, after conducting a successful pilot of the platform for more than 400 members during its annual Crowe Healthcare Summit in September 2019.
JAMAICA
HLB Mair Russell, Kingston and Montego Bay, became a member firm of global network HLB.
MISSOURI
CliftonLarsonAllen, St. Louis, was designated a bronze-level National Corporate Partner by the National Independent Automobile Dealers Association, honoring CLA’s commitment to independent dealers and the used vehicle industry.
NEBRASKA
Bland & Associates, Omaha, became the the first 100 percent, employee-owned ESOP (Employee Stock Ownership Plan) CPA firm in Nebraska, and among several in the country, after more than two years of planning, a change in state law, and Nebraska Board of Accountancy approvals.
NEW JERSEY
Wiss & Co. celebrated its 50th anniversary in New Jersey and moving to a new office in Florham Park by inviting U.S. soccer player Kelly O’Hara to speak about building a legacy of success.
NORTH CAROLINA
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Chartered House, Dubai, entered a collaboration agreement with Andersen Global to become a member firm of the international association.