CALIFORNIA

CliftonLarsonAllen opened a new office in Irvine (pictured), which will serve multiple industries including real estate, construction, private equity, financial institutions, and manufacturing and distribution.Eide Bailly acquired California CPA firm HMWC CPAs & Business Advisors, which will add to the Orange County office of the firm on May 18, 2020. (Read the full story .)Deloitte announced that registration is open for the 2020 National Multistate Tax Symposium West, an educational forum on the latest developments in tax issues, May 6-8, 2020, at the Monarch Beach Resort in Dana Point. More information is available here