MISSOURI

BKD, Springfield, announced its national health care group expanded its health care performance advisory services offerings to include services to guide providers as they navigate the final rule on price transparency published by CMS in November 2019. The new requirements call for hospitals to implement a more transparent pricing strategy for items and services provided to patients, and will have until Jan. 1, 2021, to meet the requirements.CliftonLarsonAllen, St. Louis, was designated a bronze-level National Corporate Partner by the National Independent Automobile Dealers Association, honoring CLA’s commitment to independent dealers and the used vehicle industry.