ALABAMA
Carr Riggs & Ingram, Enterprise, is celebrating Women’s History Month by highlighting 35 different women leaders in the firm throughout March on their Facebook and LinkedIn channels.
BELGIUM
Partners in Accountancy, Roeselare, became a member firm of BKR International.
BULGARIA
Kambourov & Partners, Sofia, entered into a collaboration agreement with Andersen Global to become a member firm of the international association.
CALIFORNIA
CliftonLarsonAllen opened a new office in Irvine (pictured), which will serve multiple industries including real estate, construction, private equity, financial institutions, and manufacturing and distribution.

Eide Bailly acquired California CPA firm HMWC CPAs & Business Advisors, which will add to the Orange County office of the firm on May 18, 2020. (Read the full story.)

Deloitte announced that registration is open for the 2020 National Multistate Tax Symposium West, an educational forum on the latest developments in tax issues, May 6-8, 2020, at the Monarch Beach Resort in Dana Point. More information is available here.
ILLINOIS
Grant Thornton, Chicago, launched a new integrated ad campaign with the message “Go Fearlessly,” in partnership with gyro Chicago/Denver. The first of the new ads, a continuation of the firm’s “Status Go” campaign, feature professional golfer Rickie Fowler in a 30-second TV spot (pictured) called “Swing,” that parodies slow play in golf. The campaign will include TV, online, social media and digital components.

Crowe, Chicago, launched the Crowe Hive, a social network for health care professionals, after conducting a successful pilot of the platform for more than 400 members during its annual Crowe Healthcare Summit in September 2019.
JAMAICA
HLB Mair Russell, Kingston and Montego Bay, became a member firm of global network HLB.
MISSOURI
BKD, Springfield, announced its national health care group expanded its health care performance advisory services offerings to include services to guide providers as they navigate the final rule on price transparency published by CMS in November 2019. The new requirements call for hospitals to implement a more transparent pricing strategy for items and services provided to patients, and will have until Jan. 1, 2021, to meet the requirements.

CliftonLarsonAllen, St. Louis, was designated a bronze-level National Corporate Partner by the National Independent Automobile Dealers Association, honoring CLA’s commitment to independent dealers and the used vehicle industry.
NEBRASKA
Bland & Associates, Omaha, became the the first 100 percent, employee-owned ESOP (Employee Stock Ownership Plan) CPA firm in Nebraska, and among several in the country, after more than two years of planning, a change in state law, and Nebraska Board of Accountancy approvals.
NEW JERSEY
Wiss & Co. celebrated its 50th anniversary in New Jersey and moving to a new office in Florham Park by inviting U.S. soccer player Kelly O’Hara to speak about building a legacy of success.
NORTH CAROLINA
DMJ & Co., Greensboro, participated in the Triad Chill for Special Olympics, with 20 employees taking the leap into the cold water in honor of the firm’s 20th consecutive year of participation. The firm raised more than $14,500 for the Special Olympics and was awarded "Most Money Earned" by a group.
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Chartered House, Dubai, entered a collaboration agreement with Andersen Global to become a member firm of the international association.

