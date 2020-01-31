© 2020 Arizent. All rights reserved.
ARGENTINA
Together Business Consulting, Buenos Aires and Santiago, Chile, became a member firm of global network Nexia International.
CALIFORNIA
stephen-mayer-headshot.jpg
SD Mayer & Associates announced that Stephen Mayer (pictured), founder and managing partner, was honored with the Chaminade Award for his stewardship and support of Archbishop Riordan High School over the past three decades. Mayer was a 1972 graduate and star football player at San Francisco’s oldest all-boys high school, and most recently Mayer and his firm donated $30,000 to remodel a classroom in recognition of two of Mayer’s business teachers, Paul Arrigotti and Michael Lazzari. Previously, Mayer was honored during the November 2019 dedication of Riordan’s state-of-the-art multi-sport field and athletic complex as the Mayer Family Field at The Carl Gellert and Celia Berta Gellert Athletic Complex. Mayer and his brother Mike, also a Riordan graduate, donated $500,000 to kick off the fundraising in 2012, which ultimately brought in $3.2 million to create the four-sport complex.
ISRAEL
Lipa Meir & Co. entered into a collaboration agreement with Anderson Global to become a member firm of the international association.
MARYLAND
Photos - 2020 CPA Day - MACPA - 8609.jpg
The Maryland Association of CPAs held its annual CPA Day in Annapolis Jan. 23, as 200 CPAs ventured to the state’s capital during the beginning of the Maryland General Assembly’s annual legislative session to meet with their legislators to discuss issues pertinent to the profession.
MISSOURI
An H&R Block tax prep office
H&R Block, Kansas City, has partnered with neighborhood hub Nextdoor to ask Americans to nominate an improvement project in their neighborhood. Those who are interested can nominate project through Nextdoor or directly at the nomination website. This spring, the companies will select 10 initial projects.

Anders CPAs + Advisors, St. Louis, released its annual “Community Impact Report,” which found that in 2019, Anders employees: volunteered 3,024 hours; sat on 94 not-for-profit boards; were active members of 176 local organizations; participated in 115 charitable sponsorships; and donated over $24,700 to the firm’s 2019 Charity of Choice Saint Louis Crisis Nursery.
NEW JERSEY
McCarthy & Co. announced a move of its office in New Jersey to One Hovchild Boulevard, 4000 Route 66, Suite 310 in Tinton Falls.
NEW YORK
KPMG logo on wall
KPMG, New York, and Project Management Institute announced a collaboration to develop programs to help the project management profession utilize emerging technologies. KPMG and PMI will work together to identify new opportunities to benefit PMI members and certification holders, along with the project management profession overall.

Prager Metis, New York, has combined with the downstate offices of D’Arcangelo & Co., adding three new offices for Prager Metis in Poughkeepsie, Rye Brook and Millbrook, New York. Twelve team members will be joining the firm as partners and principals, while the upstate offices of D’Arcangelo will continue to operate under that name.

Marcum, New York, released a CEO survey in partnership with Hofstra University, that found CEOs of middle-market companies remain positive about the current business environment, but their optimism is waning as they head into 2020.
OHIO
Marcum opened the doors to its new downtown Cleveland office, on the eighth floor of the Fifth Third Center at 600 Superior Avenue.
UNITED KINGDOM
Nexia International, London, announced its financial results for 2019, reporting total fee income of more than USD $4.3 billion across the network, an increase of 7 percent over 2018.
VIRGINIA
The National Society of Accountants Foundation, Alexandria, is accepting applications for 2020-21 accounting scholarship awards. Students can apply here.
WISCONSIN
The National Association of Tax Professionals, Appleton, launched a blog to help tax professionals and taxpayers find important tax-related information.

