CALIFORNIA

SD Mayer & Associates announced that Stephen Mayer (pictured), founder and managing partner, was honored with the Chaminade Award for his stewardship and support of Archbishop Riordan High School over the past three decades. Mayer was a 1972 graduate and star football player at San Francisco’s oldest all-boys high school, and most recently Mayer and his firm donated $30,000 to remodel a classroom in recognition of two of Mayer’s business teachers, Paul Arrigotti and Michael Lazzari. Previously, Mayer was honored during the November 2019 dedication of Riordan’s state-of-the-art multi-sport field and athletic complex as the Mayer Family Field at The Carl Gellert and Celia Berta Gellert Athletic Complex. Mayer and his brother Mike, also a Riordan graduate, donated $500,000 to kick off the fundraising in 2012, which ultimately brought in $3.2 million to create the four-sport complex.