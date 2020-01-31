ARGENTINA
Together Business Consulting, Buenos Aires and Santiago, Chile, became a member firm of global network Nexia International.
CALIFORNIA
ISRAEL
Lipa Meir & Co. entered into a collaboration agreement with Anderson Global to become a member firm of the international association.
MARYLAND
MISSOURI
Anders CPAs + Advisors, St. Louis, released its annual “Community Impact Report,” which found that in 2019, Anders employees: volunteered 3,024 hours; sat on 94 not-for-profit boards; were active members of 176 local organizations; participated in 115 charitable sponsorships; and donated over $24,700 to the firm’s 2019 Charity of Choice Saint Louis Crisis Nursery.
NEW JERSEY
McCarthy & Co. announced a move of its office in New Jersey to One Hovchild Boulevard, 4000 Route 66, Suite 310 in Tinton Falls.
NEW YORK
Prager Metis, New York, has combined with the downstate offices of D’Arcangelo & Co., adding three new offices for Prager Metis in Poughkeepsie, Rye Brook and Millbrook, New York. Twelve team members will be joining the firm as partners and principals, while the upstate offices of D’Arcangelo will continue to operate under that name.
Marcum, New York, released a CEO survey in partnership with Hofstra University, that found CEOs of middle-market companies remain positive about the current business environment, but their optimism is waning as they head into 2020.
OHIO
Marcum opened the doors to its new downtown Cleveland office, on the eighth floor of the Fifth Third Center at 600 Superior Avenue.
UNITED KINGDOM
Nexia International, London, announced its financial results for 2019, reporting total fee income of more than USD $4.3 billion across the network, an increase of 7 percent over 2018.
VIRGINIA
The National Society of Accountants Foundation, Alexandria, is accepting applications for 2020-21 accounting scholarship awards. Students can apply here.
WISCONSIN
The National Association of Tax Professionals, Appleton, launched a blog to help tax professionals and taxpayers find important tax-related information.