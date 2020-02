NEW YORK

KPMG, New York, and Project Management Institute announced a collaboration to develop programs to help the project management profession utilize emerging technologies. KPMG and PMI will work together to identify new opportunities to benefit PMI members and certification holders, along with the project management profession overall.Prager Metis, New York, has combined with the downstate offices of D’Arcangelo & Co., adding three new offices for Prager Metis in Poughkeepsie, Rye Brook and Millbrook, New York. Twelve team members will be joining the firm as partners and principals, while the upstate offices of D’Arcangelo will continue to operate under that name.Marcum, New York, released a CEO survey in partnership with Hofstra University, that found CEOs of middle-market companies remain positive about the current business environment, but their optimism is waning as they head into 2020.