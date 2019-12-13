ILLINOIS

Crowe, Chicago, was honored with a Glassdoor Best Places to Work Employees’ Choice Award in the large-company category, recognizing the best places to work in 2020 based solely on the input of current and former employees who voluntarily post feedback on the job and recruiting site. In other firm news, Grant Thornton named Sneakers for Soldiers as the second nonprofit in its Purple Paladin program, which the firm launched in October to provide up-and-coming nonprofits with funding, business advice and volunteer support. Sneakers for Soldiers is a nonprofit that provides properly fitted athletic shoes to deployed combat troops in all branches of the military.