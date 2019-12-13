FLORIDA
Ravan & Co. CPAs and Blanco + Co. have merged, operating under the name Ravan + Blanco, located in three Miami with 12 employees.
GEORGIA
AGIC, Tbilisi, joined PrimeGlobal as a member firm of the international association.
ILLINOIS
INDIANA
DuCharme, McMillen & Associates, Fort Wayne, announced its 25th anniversary as an employee-owned company.
MINNESOTA
MISSOURI
Anders, St. Louis, was named to Forbes’ Top Recommended Tax and Accounting Firms list for 2019, compiled in partnership with market research company Statista to consider 1,800 survey responses from CPAs, enrolled agents, tax lawyers, accountants and CFOs.
NEW JERSEY
The Institute of Management Accountants, Montvale, released a new report, “The Impact of Big Data on Finance - Now and in the Future,” based on a survey of IMA members. The report is available here.
NEW YORK
KPMG, New York, formed an alliance with relocation management company Aires to help clients enhance visibility into the tax compliance and reporting process through the creation of an integrated mobility experience for employees and organizations.
NIGERIA
The New Practice, Lagos, entered into a collaboration agreement with Andersen Global to become a member firm of the international association.
RHODE ISLAND
Rhode Island Society of CPAs announced it will hold the next Real Jobs workforce training program from Jan. 6 to Jan. 17, 2020 at the RISCPA Training Center at 40 Sharpe Drive, Unit 5, in Cranston.
RUSSIA
Quattor Advisory, Moscow, joined PrimeGlobal as a member firm of the international association.
WASHINGTON, D.C.
The Tax Council Policy Institute announced its 21st Annual Tax Policy & Practice Symposium, “Hindsight is 2020: What the TCJA (Tax Cuts and Jobs Act) and Global Developments Tell Us About the Future of Tax,” will be held Feb. 13-14, 2020, at the Ritz-Carlton Hotel in Washington, D.C. More information is available here.