FLORIDA
Ravan & Co. CPAs and Blanco + Co. have merged, operating under the name Ravan + Blanco, located in three Miami with 12 employees.
GEORGIA
AGIC, Tbilisi, joined PrimeGlobal as a member firm of the international association.
ILLINOIS
Crowe's office in South Bend, Indiana
Crowe, Chicago, was honored with a Glassdoor Best Places to Work Employees’ Choice Award in the large-company category, recognizing the best places to work in 2020 based solely on the input of current and former employees who voluntarily post feedback on the job and recruiting site. In other firm news, Grant Thornton named Sneakers for Soldiers as the second nonprofit in its Purple Paladin program, which the firm launched in October to provide up-and-coming nonprofits with funding, business advice and volunteer support. Sneakers for Soldiers is a nonprofit that provides properly fitted athletic shoes to deployed combat troops in all branches of the military.
INDIANA
DuCharme, McMillen & Associates, Fort Wayne, announced its 25th anniversary as an employee-owned company.
MINNESOTA
BerganKDV-HCM.jpg
BerganKDV, Bloomington, was presented with the 2019 Human Capital Management Partner of the Year award at the Kronos 12th annual Partner Community Workshop in Orlando, based on exceptional year-over-year growth, operational excellence and a consistent top-ten ranking in the Kronos network.
MISSOURI
Anders, St. Louis, was named to Forbes’ Top Recommended Tax and Accounting Firms list for 2019, compiled in partnership with market research company Statista to consider 1,800 survey responses from CPAs, enrolled agents, tax lawyers, accountants and CFOs.
NEW JERSEY
NJCPA-Food-Drive-Pickup.jpg
The New Jersey Society of CPAs Emerging Leaders Council, Roseland, delivered more than 6,600 pounds of food and supplies, setting a new record, to the Community FoodBank of New Jersey and local food banks throughout the state as part of its 10th annual Food Drive in November. Another $2,028 was raised through a first-ever virtual giving component.

The Institute of Management Accountants, Montvale, released a new report, “The Impact of Big Data on Finance - Now and in the Future,” based on a survey of IMA members. The report is available here.
NEW YORK
MarksPaneth-changemakers-Photo credit_Human Services Council of New York.jpg
Marks Paneth, New York, was honored by the Human Services Council of New York (pictured) at its 2019 Changemakers of New York Gala Dec. 10, recognizing leaders and organizations that have supported the success of New York’s nonprofits.

KPMG, New York, formed an alliance with relocation management company Aires to help clients enhance visibility into the tax compliance and reporting process through the creation of an integrated mobility experience for employees and organizations.
NIGERIA
The New Practice, Lagos, entered into a collaboration agreement with Andersen Global to become a member firm of the international association.
RHODE ISLAND
Rhode Island Society of CPAs announced it will hold the next Real Jobs workforce training program from Jan. 6 to Jan. 17, 2020 at the RISCPA Training Center at 40 Sharpe Drive, Unit 5, in Cranston.
RUSSIA
Quattor Advisory, Moscow, joined PrimeGlobal as a member firm of the international association.
WASHINGTON, D.C.
The Tax Council Policy Institute announced its 21st Annual Tax Policy & Practice Symposium, “Hindsight is 2020: What the TCJA (Tax Cuts and Jobs Act) and Global Developments Tell Us About the Future of Tax,” will be held Feb. 13-14, 2020, at the Ritz-Carlton Hotel in Washington, D.C. More information is available here.

