GEORGIA
Hancock Askew's offices in Savannah
Hancock Askew & Co., Savannah, announced the creation of a new entity, Clarity Capital Advisors, which focuses on providing strategic advice to small and medium-sized businesses and specializes in interim/fractional CFO solutions, M&A and general corporate financial advice. Clarity Capital Advisors will be led by Steve Keaveney and John Stanier, with Mary Roberts, managing director of Hancock Askew’s transaction and business valuation practice, providing leadership support.
MISSOURI
BDO CPAs & Advisors, St. Louis, was named to Training magazine’s Top 125 list for the seventh consecutive year, ranking No. 52 on the list, which grades companies by the effectiveness of their employee development programs.
NEW YORK
Margolin, Winer & Evens relocated to a new office space last December, and released a video produced by the firm documenting the move. The new space is at 1500 RXR Plaza - West Tower in Uniondale.

Prager Metis relocated its White Plains team to its Rye Brook office, which was added following the firm’s combination with the downstate offices of D’Arcangelo & Co. The new office location is at 800 Westchester Ave. Suite N-400.
NORTH CAROLINA
DMJ & Co., Greensboro, joined international alliance Geneva Group International.
PENNSYLVANIA
Baker Tilly, Philadelphia, was ranked one of the top five largest accounting firms in the Greater Philadelphia region by the Philadelphia Business Journal.
RHODE ISLAND
Rhode Island Society of CPAs, Cranston, announced it will hold its annual business meeting and Recognition Reception April 21 at the Providence Marriott, with the meeting beginning at 5:15 p.m. and reception at 6 p.m.
WISCONSIN
The National Association of Tax Professionals, Appleton, is hosting its 2020 Tax Forums and Expo in three U.S. cities: Las Vegas Sept. 22-23; Atlantic City, N.J. Sept. 29-30; and new for this year, Orlando, Oct. 22. More information is available here.
Danielle Lee
