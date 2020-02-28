GEORGIA
MISSOURI
BDO CPAs & Advisors, St. Louis, was named to Training magazine’s Top 125 list for the seventh consecutive year, ranking No. 52 on the list, which grades companies by the effectiveness of their employee development programs.
NEW YORK
Prager Metis relocated its White Plains team to its Rye Brook office, which was added following the firm’s combination with the downstate offices of D’Arcangelo & Co. The new office location is at 800 Westchester Ave. Suite N-400.
NORTH CAROLINA
PENNSYLVANIA
RHODE ISLAND
Rhode Island Society of CPAs, Cranston, announced it will hold its annual business meeting and Recognition Reception April 21 at the Providence Marriott, with the meeting beginning at 5:15 p.m. and reception at 6 p.m.
WISCONSIN
The National Association of Tax Professionals, Appleton, is hosting its 2020 Tax Forums and Expo in three U.S. cities: Las Vegas Sept. 22-23; Atlantic City, N.J. Sept. 29-30; and new for this year, Orlando, Oct. 22. More information is available here.