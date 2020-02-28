GEORGIA

Hancock Askew & Co., Savannah, announced the creation of a new entity, Clarity Capital Advisors, which focuses on providing strategic advice to small and medium-sized businesses and specializes in interim/fractional CFO solutions, M&A and general corporate financial advice. Clarity Capital Advisors will be led by Steve Keaveney and John Stanier, with Mary Roberts, managing director of Hancock Askew’s transaction and business valuation practice, providing leadership support.