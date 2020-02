NEW YORK

Margolin, Winer & Evens relocated to a new office space last December, and released a video produced by the firm documenting the move. The new space is at 1500 RXR Plaza - West Tower in Uniondale.Prager Metis relocated its White Plains team to its Rye Brook office, which was added following the firm’s combination with the downstate offices of D’Arcangelo & Co. The new office location is at 800 Westchester Ave. Suite N-400.