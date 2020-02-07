MICHIGAN

The Michigan Association of CPAs, Troy, appointed Robert Doyle (pictured) the next president and CEO, succeeding Peggy Dzierzawski, who is retiring March 31 after 22 years at the helm. After working with Dzierzawski through a six-week strategic transition plan, Doyle will officially step into his new role on April 1.Doeren Mayhew, Troy, formed a strategic partnership with DM Colliers Real Estate Advisory and Colliers International in Detroit to offer real estate advisory services to clients.