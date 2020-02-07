ALABAMA
CALIFORNIA
Lindquist, San Ramon, received the Best of Accounting Diamond Award from ClearlyRated for the fifth consecutive year for providing superior client service.
CONNECTICUT
Fiondella, Milone and LaSaracina, Glastonbury, was chosen by the Yale Office of Cooperative Research, New Haven, to join their roster of expert resources, and founding partners Frank Milone and Lisa (LaSaracina) Willauer were named Yale Entrepreneurs-in-Residence, joining a panel of experts in the field who act as a sounding board for Yale startups.
ILLINOIS
- Christopher Brophey (tax manager; Milwaukee) – Now that his body has healed from cancer, create lasting memories with his young son and wife during a trip to England.
- Marie-Annette Donaghue (manager, North American pursuit and proposal team; Dallas) – Make a return trip to Kenya to help children at a small orphanage explore the beauty of a nearby national park and provide support to bolster the orphanage’s self-sufficiency.
- Alyssa Lavelle (resource manager; New York City) – Honor her mother’s memory by continuing to raise funds and awareness for colon cancer, and establish an independent foundation in her mother’s name.
- Josh Milazzo (audit assurance supervisor; Jacksonville, Florida) – Ride the Pacific Coast Highway with his dad in remembrance of the life and service his younger brother gave to God, the country and their family.
- Alma Padilla (tax manager; Houston) – Purchase gifts and necessities for two organizations to pay forward kindnesses afforded to her family when her daughter was receiving treatment at Texas Children’s Hospital.
- Joshua Scott (tax senior associate; Kansas City, Missouri) – Create a documentary film that shares the stories of people struggling with income inequality and homelessness to enhance understanding around these issues.
- Joshua Sweeting (audit manager; Denver) – Finally meet Ruben, a Bolivian teen he has sponsored for several years through Compassion International, and sponsor a second child in the program.
- Julio Trejo (tax associate; Las Vegas) – Continue his health journey by training to run a marathon, and help others by raising funds to fight childhood obesity.
- Ryan Weitz (audit assurance supervisor; Boston) – Combine his love of exploring nature, photography and giving back by backpacking through Alaska’s Arrigetch Peaks and donating his photography sales proceeds to RSM’s Birdies Fore Love program.
The Illinois CPA Society opened applications for its Accounting Scholarship Program for the 2020-21 year, with more than 40 scholarships of up to $4,000 each to be awarded. More information is available here.
Sikich, Chicago, conducted a national survey about companies’ workforce safety experiences and practices. Among other insights, the survey found that 35 percent of respondents said they have experienced a threat of violence made against an employee by a customer or client, and 34 percent cited a threat of violence made against an employee by a colleague. Additionally, 26 percent have experienced a violation of an employee’s protection order on company property.
MICHIGAN
Doeren Mayhew, Troy, formed a strategic partnership with DM Colliers Real Estate Advisory and Colliers International in Detroit to offer real estate advisory services to clients.
MINNESOTA
Moore North America, Eden Prairie, has partnered with Intapp to give members access to its cloud-based professional services platform.
NEW JERSEY
The New Jersey Society of CPAs, Roseland, has opened nominations for its annual Ovation Awards, with a deadline of May 1. More information is available here.
NEW MEXICO
NEW YORK
EisnerAmper, New York, announced that Dara Albright, leader in its Center for Transformation, will be participating in a series of educational events Feb. 19-21 focusing on the latest developments in blockchain and other evolving fintech issues. The series will start Feb. 19 with the EisnerAmper-hosted inaugural event, Bagels & Blockchain, offering an introduction to blockchain technology. The fourth annual Crypto World Summit, produced by FinTech World Media, will take place Feb. 20 and EisnerAmper’s Digital Edge Roundtable will wrap up the week on Feb. 21.
OHIO
Rea & Associates moved into a NEWORK Space at 14 North Park Place in Newark, establishing a presence in that community.
SPAIN
Adade Group, Madrid, became a member firm of international network Allinial Global.
UNITED KINGDOM
MGI Worldwide, London, and CPAAI unveiled a newly merged organization and websites, mgiworld.com and cpaai.com.