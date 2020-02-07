© 2020 Arizent. All rights reserved.
ALABAMA
Aprio logo on wall
Aprio relocated its Birmingham office to 1200 Corporate Drive, Suite 200, within the Meadow Brook Corporate Park. The move was made to accomodate the firm’s expansion in the market.
CALIFORNIA
Armanino's offices
Armanino, San Ramon, entered a strategic partnership with publicly distributed ledger platform Hedera Hashgraph, Dallas, enabling Hedera participants to use Armanino’s DLT assurance technology platform, TrustExplorer, and its new Trusted Node data service.

Lindquist, San Ramon, received the Best of Accounting Diamond Award from ClearlyRated for the fifth consecutive year for providing superior client service.
CONNECTICUT
Fiondella, Milone and LaSaracina, Glastonbury, was chosen by the Yale Office of Cooperative Research, New Haven, to join their roster of expert resources, and founding partners Frank Milone and Lisa (LaSaracina) Willauer were named Yale Entrepreneurs-in-Residence, joining a panel of experts in the field who act as a sounding board for Yale startups.
ILLINOIS
RSM US LLP
RSM US, Chicago, awarded nine employees around the country with $10,000 each and nine paid-time-off days to realize their dreams through the firm’s Pursue Your Passion program. This year’s winners, and the passions they applied to pursue, are:
  • Christopher Brophey (tax manager; Milwaukee) – Now that his body has healed from cancer, create lasting memories with his young son and wife during a trip to England.
  • Marie-Annette Donaghue (manager, North American pursuit and proposal team; Dallas) – Make a return trip to Kenya to help children at a small orphanage explore the beauty of a nearby national park and provide support to bolster the orphanage’s self-sufficiency.
  • Alyssa Lavelle (resource manager; New York City) – Honor her mother’s memory by continuing to raise funds and awareness for colon cancer, and establish an independent foundation in her mother’s name.
  • Josh Milazzo (audit assurance supervisor; Jacksonville, Florida) – Ride the Pacific Coast Highway with his dad in remembrance of the life and service his younger brother gave to God, the country and their family.
  • Alma Padilla (tax manager; Houston) – Purchase gifts and necessities for two organizations to pay forward kindnesses afforded to her family when her daughter was receiving treatment at Texas Children’s Hospital.
  • Joshua Scott (tax senior associate; Kansas City, Missouri) – Create a documentary film that shares the stories of people struggling with income inequality and homelessness to enhance understanding around these issues.
  • Joshua Sweeting (audit manager; Denver) – Finally meet Ruben, a Bolivian teen he has sponsored for several years through Compassion International, and sponsor a second child in the program.
  • Julio Trejo (tax associate; Las Vegas) – Continue his health journey by training to run a marathon, and help others by raising funds to fight childhood obesity.
  • Ryan Weitz (audit assurance supervisor; Boston) – Combine his love of exploring nature, photography and giving back by backpacking through Alaska’s Arrigetch Peaks and donating his photography sales proceeds to RSM’s Birdies Fore Love program.

The Illinois CPA Society opened applications for its Accounting Scholarship Program for the 2020-21 year, with more than 40 scholarships of up to $4,000 each to be awarded. More information is available here.

Sikich, Chicago, conducted a national survey about companies’ workforce safety experiences and practices. Among other insights, the survey found that 35 percent of respondents said they have experienced a threat of violence made against an employee by a customer or client, and 34 percent cited a threat of violence made against an employee by a colleague. Additionally, 26 percent have experienced a violation of an employee’s protection order on company property.
MICHIGAN
Doyle-Bob-MICPA.jpg
The Michigan Association of CPAs, Troy, appointed Robert Doyle (pictured) the next president and CEO, succeeding Peggy Dzierzawski, who is retiring March 31 after 22 years at the helm. After working with Dzierzawski through a six-week strategic transition plan, Doyle will officially step into his new role on April 1.

Doeren Mayhew, Troy, formed a strategic partnership with DM Colliers Real Estate Advisory and Colliers International in Detroit to offer real estate advisory services to clients.
MINNESOTA
CliftonLarsonAllen
CliftonLarsonAllen, Minneapolis, acquired Los Angeles-based CPA firm Weil & Co. More information is available here.

Moore North America, Eden Prairie, has partnered with Intapp to give members access to its cloud-based professional services platform.
NEW JERSEY
The New Jersey Society of CPAs, Roseland, has opened nominations for its annual Ovation Awards, with a deadline of May 1. More information is available here.
NEW MEXICO
REDW Logo
REDW, Albuquerque, merged in Human Resources Experience, founded by Cristin Heyns-Bousliman, to operate under the REDW brand with Heyns-Bousliman joining the firm as practice leader in human resources consulting and then transitioning to department head by July 1.
NEW YORK
Grassi & Co
Grassi, New York, announced a new brand identity and messaging, “Strength in Certainty,” and a shortened name from the previous Grassi & Co.

EisnerAmper, New York, announced that Dara Albright, leader in its Center for Transformation, will be participating in a series of educational events Feb. 19-21 focusing on the latest developments in blockchain and other evolving fintech issues. The series will start Feb. 19 with the EisnerAmper-hosted inaugural event, Bagels & Blockchain, offering an introduction to blockchain technology. The fourth annual Crypto World Summit, produced by FinTech World Media, will take place Feb. 20 and EisnerAmper’s Digital Edge Roundtable will wrap up the week on Feb. 21.
OHIO
Rea & Associates moved into a NEWORK Space at 14 North Park Place in Newark, establishing a presence in that community.
SPAIN
Adade Group, Madrid, became a member firm of international network Allinial Global.
UNITED KINGDOM
MGI Worldwide, London, and CPAAI unveiled a newly merged organization and websites, mgiworld.com and cpaai.com.

